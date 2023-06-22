Richmond RCMP stationed at Hugo the dog's house due to harassment

Photo: Richmond News Hugo's owner was the subject of an online and poster campaign saying the dog was neglected, claims the city and SPCA say are unfounded.

Richmond RCMP officers are stationed outside the home of Hugo the dog, whose owners were the target of a social media campaign claiming the dog was neglected.

Police say there has been “constant harassment” of the dog’s owner since, with people coming to the residence to check on Hugo.

The News reported Wednesday how the city had been inundated with calls about Hugo, but the SPCA and city bylaws both concluded there was no animal cruelty taking place.

Police say people coming to the house have been “aggressive” and “confrontational” with them.

The RCMP released a statement Thursday morning saying they would be at the home – whose address was put on a poster and plastered around the city and on social media. They say they are actively investigating mischief in regards to this case.

“Our officers observed a steady stream of people coming by, some of whom were aggressive and confrontational with police,” says Cpl. Adriana O’Malley, Richmond RCMP media relations officers. “We need the public to understand that Hugo is fine and not encountering any abuse.”

Richmond RCMP will continue to maintain a high presence at this residence and will fully investigate any public disobedience or criminal behaviour, she added.

The City of Richmond and BC SPCA conducted a thorough investigation of the allegations and determined the complaint to be unfounded.

The city and BCSPCA take complaints of animal cruelty extremely seriously, RCMP said in the statement.

Anyone who has concerns or complaints about lost, wandering or aggressive animals, barking, nuisance or neglected animals, they should call the BCSPCA at 604-709-4668