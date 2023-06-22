New Richmond Canada Line station opening delayed until 2024

Photo: TransLink

Richmond's new Capstan Station is no longer opening this year.

The latest addition to the SkyTrain Canada Line is now scheduled to begin service in early 2024 due to a supply chain issue, according to a statement from TransLink.

The City of Richmond had entered into an agreement with TransLink for the new station in 2012 and broke ground on the project in 2021.

The station is intended to support the growing Capstan Village community with between 4,000 to 6,000 new residential units in the making.

Costs of the $52-million project are shared between TransLink and the City of Richmond with support from developers.