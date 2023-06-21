BC pig wins barnyard standoff with bear, earns fruit salad and belly rubs

Rob Gibson

The answer to the age-old question of who would win in a standoff between a bear and a pig has been answered in a B.C. farmyard.

The epic showdown took place in an East Sooke barnyard that has video surveillance set up. The owner of the pig in the video tells Castanet that she was shocked at how brave and determined her pig was in defense of its home and other barnyard animals.

The pig in the video, named Barbie Q, used to live in the house until she got too big. It turns out it was a good thing Barbie Q was out in the barnyard Sunday morning when a bear came wandering onto the property.

The owners were out of town in Oregon when they received a phone call letting them know that the fence around the barnyard had been breached, but it wasn't until they returned home that they realized what had happened.

"We packed up and rushed home. We got back at 10:30 at night (Monday), and then we watched the security camera, and lo and behold, we saw that there was a bear in there, and that little Barbie fought it off," says Crystal Walls, Barbie Q's owner.

The video shows the bear making its way toward the pig. When they are almost nose to nose, the pig seems to charge the bear, and the bear quickly jumps out of the way and retreats to a safe distance.

"Pigs are naturally territorial. But I mean, we have a goat named Gus, and she's terrified of him. She won't even let him come within five feet; she runs away squealing. And sometimes when strangers go in there, she can get a little ornery with them. But I never thought, you know, with a bear, that she would try to protect the rest of the animals and be so fierce against it," says Walls.

The bear retreats and then sits down, and at one point, it can be seen holding out its paw as if to say, "settle down."

"Even though I knew she was okay, watching the video, as the bear was approaching, my heart was racing. I was shocked. I couldn't believe it. It just kind of went and sat down and put his hand up, like almost telling her to stop, you know, enough. I come in peace," Walls says.

The standoff ended after about 30 minutes when the bear decided it was safe to leave the barnyard. "As soon as Barbie realized he wasn't a threat, she kind of went her own way. That's when he got up and escaped from the pen. But he was in there for half an hour with them."

Walls says all of her animals are fine, and once the fence is repaired, she plans to electrify it to prevent a repeat performance.

As for Barbie Q, she got a big bowl of fruit salad and lots of belly rubs as a reward for fighting off the bear instead of being turned into pulled pork.