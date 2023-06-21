National Indigenous Peoples Day: Steven Stark message of hope, overcoming adversity

Photo: Castanet Sandor Gyarmati photo Steven Stark says if he was able to turn his life around to such an extent, anyone can.

It’s okay to reach out and ask for help. It’s okay to tell someone you’ve been abused. It’s okay to want a better life for yourself and believe it’s possible.

Those are just some of the messages of powerful reassurance to Indigenous youth by Tsawwassen First Nation member Steven Stark, a successful entrepreneur and a prominent member of his community, who has embarked on a film project that aims to break the cycle of abuse and bring awareness to mental health.

Currently gathering sponsorship, his new documentary (stevenstarkfilm.com) will convey an openness about his troubled youth that included physical and sexual abuse as well as subsequent drug and alcohol addiction and living on the streets.

Now a family man with several businesses, including Tsawwassen Shuttles Inc., Two Worlds Transportation and Tsawwassen Constructors, the former elected member of his Indigenous community as an executive councillor, is candid about his long and difficult journey, one which he eventually found strength and hope from those who reached out to help him get onto a positive path, including former TFN Chief Ken Baird, who passed away last year.

“Turning around, for me, it was the moment I asked for help. I truly asked for help. It wasn’t the fact that I went to the meetings (drug and alcohol), but it was three months when I had clean time, and that’s when I really broke down and asked for true help,” said Stark. “The big guy up there, or somebody, was going to step forward and give me an opportunity to get me out of the situation I was living in, and that’s when Ken Baird came out of nowhere. He was at a meeting and let me stay with him. He told me I had to do four things: help with the chores around the house, help with the kids in the morning, give him $200 for food for the month and as long as I lived there, I had to go to meetings. I lived with him for five years and we became best friends and he helped me out through so much in my life, right up to his very end.

“Having that mentor, having that person who believed in me, that was instrumental because I never had that in my life. Without that, I don’t know if I would have been able to make it and have that safe place to get clean and continue on that path.”

Stark said it was a cousin of his, Mike Baird, who first picked him up, without Stark having reaching out and asking, and brought him to his first drug and alcohol meeting.

Stark is urging young people not to be ashamed to tell others that they’ve been abused. It’s also up to members of Indigenous communities to make what can be a tumultuous effort to reach out and to help those who went through trauma and are now also on a path of waste.

He also says those who have gone through traumatic experiences may feel stigma with telling others, and some they tell may not want to hear the painful stories or tell them not to say anything, something he had experienced when he first reached out to tell someone of his abuse. However, the eventual realization what had happened was not his fault was a powerful motivation to not remain silent.

“It was difficult, I’ll admit. My first year of getting clean. I had been negatively impacting my community as well. I was on my own since I was 15-years-old with only Grade 9 completed for high school, so it seemed all the odds were against me. I stayed this course and was able to come out of it to become a major influencer and a successful Indigenous business owner,” he said. “I didn’t know what I was doing a lot of the time, but I believed I could do this because others believed in me, and I knew how to make connections with people and make friendships. You also have to be truthful who you are and what you went through.”