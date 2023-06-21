'Mattress on fire': Firefighters close busy Vancouver street to battle apartment building blaze

Photo: Photo via @VanFireRescue/Twitter. Vancouver firefighters closed off a portion of Kingsway to battle a blaze on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Vancouver firefighters closed off a portion of a busy street to battle a blaze in a residential building on Wednesday (June 21) morning.

The Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) received a call just after 10:30 a.m. about smoke coming from the eleventh floor of an apartment building located at 205 Kingsway, according to Assistant Chief of Operations Brad Hesse.

Nine fire engines and approximately 28 firefighters were dispatched to the working blaze and crews closed off the thoroughfare between Broadway and 11th. They were able to knock the fire down but Kingsway remains closed to traffic.

Firefighters found heavy smoke on the third floor but the fire was contained to one suite; they found a "mattress on fire" inside of it and one resident was treated for smoke inhalation, added Hesse.

Crews are searching the building for other occupants but no other injuries have been reported.

The sprinklers were activated and there is some water damage but the damage from smoke and the fire is unknown.

The fire remains under investigation.