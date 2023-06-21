Two dead, two injured in Vancouver Island plane crash

Photo: The Canadian Press

Police on Vancouver Island say two people have been killed in the crash of a small plane northwest of Tofino.

The B.C. Ambulance Service says two others were injured.

A spokeswoman for the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre confirms the single-engine Quest Kodiak 100 went down Tuesday near Nootka Island.

She says the centre was alerted to an emergency locator beacon at 1:42 p.m., and rescue vessels, helicopters and a C130 Hercules military plane responded.

A statement from BC Emergency Health Services says the two injured patients were airlifted from the scene by Canadian Armed Forces rescuers and transferred to paramedics in Comox.

RCMP say the plane was flying from Masset on Haida Gwaii to Tofino.

The Transportation Safety Board said in a statement on Wednesday that it was sending a team to the remote site.