BC Conservation reminds residents to leave fawns alone

Photo: BC Conservation

They’re cute and defenceless – and they may look lonely – but deer fawns and other wild animals should not be touched or moved, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

Conservation officer Ken Owens says every year, well-intentioned people try to "rescue" fawns and other young mistakenly thought to be orphaned, but these interventions do more harm than good.

Mother deer, moose, elk and other species may leave their young alone for long periods. To avoid attracting predators, a mother may only return a few times a day to nurse. When she does return, she can be expected to defend her fawns from real or perceived threats-including nearby humans and their pets.

"It’s typical for young ungulates to lie quietly in vegetation for hours at a time, especially in the first two weeks of their lives when they’re not strong enough to follow their mothers. Fawns are small as a cat when born, and their camouflage and lack of scent hide them from potential predators," Owens said.

Although these fawns may look abandoned, they are not.

If you see a fawn that you think may be orphaned:

Leave It Alone - If the fawn is lying quietly and appears uninjured it is normal for a mother deer to leave her fawn alone for long periods of time.

Remember that the mother deer will be wary of you and is likely watching you, so your presence in the area could discourage her from returning.

Leave The Area and keep pets away from the site.

If you think the fawn is not being cared for by its mother, return the next day to check on it. If it is in the exact same spot and bleating, it may be orphaned.

If you are concerned that a fawn is injured or orphaned (i.e., there is evidence the parent is dead), contact the Conservation Officer Service through the (RAPP) line 1-877-952-7277 as it will need prompt attention.

Locally each year, Conservation Officers deal with several reports of individuals in possession of live fawns.

"These individuals were subsequently charged for possession of live wildlife. The fawns were not orphaned or injured but fawn-napped.," Owens added.

BC Conservation says taking a fawn into your care is against the law and you could be fined. Fines start at $345 for unlawful possession of live wildlife.

Conservation Officers are reminding people that the best thing they can do to ensure a fawn’s survival is to leave the newborn deer fawns alone and leash up their dogs while out walking.