RV crashes into cones, cars, barriers on Coquihalla before crashing

Photo: Amanda-Rae Bystedt RV driving erratically on Coquihalla Highway for several minuets

An RV driving on the Coquihalla Highway last week was caught on video swerving through traffic, hitting medians, cones, and eventually crashing into a tree and catching fire.

Amanda-Rae Bystedt captured the five-minute ordeal on camera and posted it to Facebook.

Bystedt, a passenger, filmed the incident that took place on Highway 5, while her friend, who was driving, kept a distance from the erratic driver.

"What the f*** are they doing? They are going to catch on fire," Bystedt said just five minutes before the RV crashed and ignited.

While swerving through traffic, the RV also hit another car.

"We stopped to help, and he stumbled out hammered. Everyone's okay, we're okay," Bystedt added in the Facebook post.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon between Hope and Merritt.

Castanet has reached out to BC Highway Patrol for more information.

The video has over 400,000 views on Facebook.

The video below contains profanity.