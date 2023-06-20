Preliminary hearing underway in Vancouver murder case

Photo: Glacier Media

A Vancouver Provincial Court judge is hearing evidence this week to determine if a man accused of murder in his brother’s stabbing death will go to trial.

Alexander Trimble, 28, has pleaded not guilty to the charge in connection with the death of Zachary Trimble.

On June 6, 2022, the BC Prosecution Service approved the second-degree murder charge against Alexander Trimble.

Alexander Trimble was arrested June 5, 2022 after Vancouver police responded to reports of an assault at a home near Bruce Street and East 49th Avenue. The call came in shortly before 3 a.m.

Once on scene, police discovered a 23-year-old man badly injured outside the house. He later died from his injuries.

Preliminary inquiries are held to determine if sufficient evidence exists to proceed to trial.

Such proceedings are covered by a publication ban so as not to taint a jury should an accused elect to be tried by a B.C. Supreme Court judge and jury.

Alexander Trimble remains in custody at North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam.