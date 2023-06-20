One person dead after falling into water at Takakkaw Falls in Yoho National Park

Photo: The Canadian Press Takakkaw Falls, near Field, B.C., shown in this recent photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

One person is deceased following a tragic accident at Takakkaw Falls in Yoho National Park last Friday.

On Friday June 16, 2023 at approximately 1:20 PM, the Golden-Field RCMP received an SOS alert on a satellite phone informing them that a 54-year-old man slipped and fell into the water at the head of Takakkaw Falls near Field, BC, and had not yet emerged.

Parks Canada, Parks Search and Rescue and the Golden-Field RCMP responded. Emergency crews remained on scene until 8:00 PM that evening, and returned the following morning to continue the recovery. The water level is high this time of year, and the water pressure is violent, making recovery efforts very difficult.

At approximately 12:00 PM on June 17, the man was recovered deceased. The BC Coroner’s Service has taken conduct of the investigation, and RCMP Victim Services continue to work with the man’s family, who were visiting on a holiday when the heart-breaking incident occurred.