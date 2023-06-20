Injured mountain biker airlifted to safety in Port Moody

Photo: Twitter/Coquitlam SAR

A mountain biker with a fractured ankle had to be airlifted via helicopter to safety from one of Port Moody’s popular biking trials.

As many as two dozen volunteers with Coquitlam Search and Rescue were activated Sunday afternoon to reports of the injured biker off Massage Therapy Trail on Eagle Mountain.

Crews on foot and via e-bike located the injured person and moved them 100 metres where they could be more easily extracted via long line.

The biker was packaged and hoisted up via a long line rescue by Talon Helicopters and taken to Eagle Mountain Park where emergency services had been staged.

He was then transferred into the care of BC Emergency Health Services and taken to hospital.

In a Twitter thread online, Coquitlam SAR reported the incident, saying that as many as 24 members responded to the Father’s Day rescue.

Trailforks.com describes Massage Therapy as a black diamond trail with multiple technical trail features including a creek crossing, a log drop and a rock face.

