25,000 litres of diesel spilled in rail yard within metres of Columbia River Wetlands

Photo: goldennemisis141/TikTok A TikTok video shows what appears to be booms in place to contain a 25,000 litre diesel spill at a CPKC rail yard near Golden.

Both Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway and the BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy have confirmed a large diesel spill in the rail yards just west of Golden.

A locomotive hit a tanker truck hauling fuel that was operated by a third party company within the rail yard. The spill came to light after someone posted a TikTok video last week questioning why there had not been a statement from the railway or government officials.

A photo posted in response to the TikTok video appears to show the tanker truck with a large hole near the back of the holding tank.

“Environmental crews responded Thursday morning immediately following the incident and have remained on-site working on the clean-up of the diesel spilled in the yard from the fuel truck, including the removal of impacted soils,” said a statement from CPKC.

Environment and Climate Change Strategy says an estimated 25,000 litres of fuel spilled within the rail yard.

The video, which was also shared on reddit, show what looks like booms and other devices in place to try to contain the diesel. However, the woman who posted it zoomed in to highlight just how close the spill was to the Columbia River.

The ministry said that there were no reports of any of the diesel impacting nearby waterways. Local environmental emergency response officers will be monitoring the site to keep tabs on the cleanup.