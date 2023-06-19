Youth accused of firing pellet gun at highway traffic

Photo: Squamish RCMP.

Two 11-year-olds and a 12-year-old accused of firing a pellet rifle at vehicles travelling on Highway 101 near Ruby Lake have been referred to the Coast's restorative justice program.

In a news release dated June 19, Sunshine Coast RCMP detachment media relations officer Karen Whitby detailed that three vehicles had driver’s side windows shattered in an incident that was reported to the RCMP as having occurred at about 9:15 p.m. on May 27.

“Fortunately the drivers were able to stop safely and not drive off the highway,” the statement noted.

The release said that while there were no physical injuries to vehicle occupants. "Understandably they have all suffered emotional distress due to the incident."

According to Whitby, the police were on scene quickly and located the three suspects. Officers subsequently spoke with Crown counsel and the families of the youths and that the file will be processed through the restorative justice program due to the ages of those involved. The families are cooperating with the police investigation.