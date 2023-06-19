Lake near Wells, B.C. contaminated by old mine tailings

Photo: Northern Health handout image. Northern Health is warning B.C. residents to stay away from areas of Jack of Clubs Lake, in the District of Wells, due to contamination from old mine tailings.

Northern Health is warning residents to stay away from beaches on Jack of Clubs Lake, near Wells, B.C., because they have been contaminated with tailings from a historic mine.

People should avoid contact with the sandy areas and sediments in wading areas along the shoreline at Jack of Clubs Tailings Beach and the Visitor Centre Beach in the District of Wells, a statement issued by Northern Health on Monday said. Jack of Clubs Lake and Wells are located roughly 76 kilometres east of Quesnel, near Barkerville Historic Town and Park.



“Mine tailings can contain arsenic, lead and other metals which can be harmful to health, through contact, ingestion, or if disturbed,” the Northern Health statement says. “The public is advised to not play or recreate on, or disturb the ground or sediment, and to not swim in, or have contact with, the lake located within the advisory areas. Until further notice, use lake access points outside the advisory area.”

The advisory will remain in effect until a detailed assessment and site investigation, hazard control and clean up has been conducted to Northern Health’s satisfaction.

This story will be updated when more information is available.