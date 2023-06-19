Fentanyl detected in 9 of 10 illicit drug toxicity deaths, B.C. coroner says

Photo: The Canadian Press A used naloxone kit is seen on the sidewalk as paramedics from B.C. Ambulance respond to a drug overdose in downtown Vancouver.

UPDATE 12:25 p.m.

The rate of toxic illicit drugs deaths appears to be on the decline in the Interior Health region.

May numbers from the BC Coroners Service show a rate of 3.6 deaths per 100,000 population in Interior Health, down from 4.2 in April. Across the region, 31 people lost their lives to toxic drugs last month.

Year-to-date, the death toll in Interior Health climbed to 155 by the end of May. That includes 38 people in Kamloops, 36 in Kelowna, 15 in Vernon and eight in Penticton.

ORIGINAL 11:47 a.m.

The death toll for illicit drug overdoses in British Columbia has surpassed 1,000 people just five months into the year.

A statement from the BC Coroners Service says the 176 deaths in May pushed the toll to 1,018 people who have overdosed due to unregulated drugs.

The service says illicit drug toxicity is now the leading cause of death in B.C. for people between the ages of 10 to 59, surpassing homicides, suicides, accidents and natural diseases combined.

Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe says expedited testing shows the powerful opioid fentanyl was present in almost nine of 10 results, nearly double the rate of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Lapointe says that as long as people rely on the profit-driven unregulated market to access their drugs, their lives will be at risk.

A public health emergency was declared in April 2016 and since then, the service says at least 12,264 B.C. residents have died from overdoses.