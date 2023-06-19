Wet snow possible over the highway passes of southwest interior

Madison Reeve

Environment Canada's special weather statement remains in place for highway passes in the southwest interior.

The impacted highways include the Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Kamloops, Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, and the Okanagan Connector - Merritt to Kelowna.

Wet snow or a mixture of rain and snow over the passes will create slippery conditions until Tuesday morning.

The statement was issued early Sunday morning.

"The two highest passes saw a little bit of snow, but not too much. Pennask Summit received two to three centimeters of snow, but it mostly didn't accumulate on the road, only on the sides. We also noticed some amounts of snow on the sides, trees, and grasses at Kootenay Pass," said Terri Lang, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Lang expects snow overnight on Monday and into Tuesday morning.

"It's during the night when the temperature cools off. The freezing levels are such that the rain would turn to snow, creating problematic conditions. Because the air mass is cool, we know that freezing levels tend to drop during the night," Lang explained.

"Anyone traveling through those passes should be prepared for snow. I know it's June and everyone is thinking about the beach and summer holidays, but you have to remember there is a significant elevation difference when traveling from one valley to the next," Lang added.

For the latest information on driving conditions, visit drivebc.ca.