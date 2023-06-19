Free fishing for the family

Photo: . Adam Harling, and daughter Quinn caught this beautiful rainbow trout while fishing Dinosaur Lake, BC.

BC Family Fishing Weekend was out luring from June 16 -18.

This is an annual celebration of fishing which coincides with the Father’s Day weekend each year, and 2023 marks the 24th year for the event. Throughout the third weekend in June is a chance to fish license-free, our provincial government waives the requirement for residents of Canada to buy or carry a non-tidal basic fishing license.

The idea of BC Family Fishing Weekend is to encourage fishing enthusiasts, family, and friends to go out fishing together, maybe for their first time.

According to the Federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, which manages the fishing in tidal waters, there is also an opportunity to fish salt-water for free. There are some exceptions, if you are planning to fish for a species that requires a conservation surcharge stamp in classified waters, then you are still required to purchase the appropriate license and stamp.

