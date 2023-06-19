Surrey Sikh temple leader shot dead in parking lot

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

The general secretary of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Society in Surrey, British Columbia, confirms the president of the gurdwara was fatally shot in an attack just outside the temple.

Bhupinder Singh Hothi says in a telephone interview that Hardeep Singh Nijjar had just left the gurdwara and was in his vehicle in the parking lot when he was attacked on Sunday night.

Surrey RCMP said in a news release that the shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. and the victim died at the scene.

They say they are searching for suspects and trying to confirm a motive for the homicide.

Hothi says Nijjar had received threats because of his support for a separate Sikh state of Khalistan, in India, but the shooting will not deter those who share his beliefs.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has called a news conference for this afternoon in Surrey to provide further information about the case.

A video posted on Twitter about 90 minutes after the shooting showed a large crowd gathered outside the gurdwara, the scene illuminated by the flashing lights of police cars.

Some in the crowd chanted “long live Khalistan,” “we want a separate Khalistan,” and “death to India,” as RCMP officers looked on.

A video circulating on social media shows a person slumped over in the driver’s seat of a grey pickup truck, the windows shattered. Another video of the same scene from a different angle shows the vehicle surrounded by police cars.

ORIGINAL: 6:15 a.m.

One person is dead following a shooting Sunday evening at a temple in Surrey.



RCMP say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the temple at 70th Avenue and 120th Street in Surrey.



Police were called to the scene about 8:30 p.m. on the 7000 block of 120th Street.

An adult male was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Officers provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived, but the man died of his injuries at the scene.



The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in and will be working in partnership with Surrey RCMP.

Police remained on scene overnight, speaking to witnesses and canvassing for any video and physical evidence.

Possible motives for the shooting are not yet known, and police are still working to determine possible suspect descriptions from multiple witnesses who were in the area.

Police say social media posts are speculating on the identity of the victim, but are not in a position to confirm the victim’s identity at this time.