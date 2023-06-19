One dead in shooting at Surrey temple

Photo: RCMP/file

One person is dead following a shooting Sunday evening at a temple in Surrey.



RCMP say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the temple at 70th Avenue and 120th Street in Surrey.



Police were called to the scene about 8:30 p.m. on the 7000 block of 120th Street.

An adult male was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Officers provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived, but the man died of his injuries at the scene.



The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in and will be working in partnership with Surrey RCMP.

Police remained on scene overnight, speaking to witnesses and canvassing for any video and physical evidence.

Possible motives for the shooting are not yet known, and police are still working to determine possible suspect descriptions from multiple witnesses who were in the area.

Police say social media posts are speculating on the identity of the victim, but are not in a position to confirm the victim’s identity at this time.