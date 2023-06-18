Evacuation order for B.C.'s West Kiskatinaw wildfire rescinded, alert remains

Photo: The Canadian Press The Murtle Lake wildfire, located within Wells Gray Provincial Park is shown in this handout photo provided by the BC Wildfire Service on Friday June 9, 2023. The Peace River Regional District says the evacuation order for the One Island Lake community in the northeast corner of British Columbia has been cancelled and residents can return home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT **

The Peace River Regional District says the evacuation order for the One Island Lake community in the northeast corner of British Columbiahas been cancelled and residents can return home.

But it says an evacuation alert remains in effect for all the areas previously under that order, which was first issued Thursday.

The district says the BC Wildfire Service recommended the alert "due to the potential danger to life and health" caused by the West Kiskatinaw wildfire, which is now burning 250 square kilometres.

It says residents still need to be prepared to leave on short notice.

The posting says there are no changes to the evacuation alert and order for the Donnie Creek wildfire or to the evacuation alert for the Peavine Creek wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting more than 80 active blazes across the province.