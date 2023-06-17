Environment Canada warns of possible snowfall on Interior highways

Photo: DriveBC The Coquihalla may be bare and dry at the moment, but Environment Canada is calling for snow starting Sunday.

It may seem a little hard to believe given the heat wave the region has been going through, but Environment Canada issued a warning Saturday about snowfall on the Coquihalla and other Interior highways.

Forecasters are saying wet snow is possible over highway passes in the Southwest Interior over the next few days.

The weather statement has been issued for the Coquihalla from Hope to Kamloops, the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

The inclement weather is supposed to take place Sunday to Tuesday.

“Wet snow or a mixture of rain and snow over the passes will create slippery conditions,” the warning says.

“A cold trough of low pressure will move over southwestern B.C. overnight, bringing precipitation and lowering snow levels. The snow level will lower to approximately 1,400 meters on Sunday morning and persist until Tuesday morning.”

On Sunday, scattered flurries are anticipated over the Pennask summit of the Connector, while a mix of wet flurries and rain showers is possible near Coquihalla Summit, Allison Pass and Helmer Lake Summit.

Precipitation is expected to become more steady on Monday morning and continue through Tuesday morning.

The Connector will experience wet snow, while the other passes may have a mixture of wet snow and rain, resulting in slippery road surfaces.

“Travellers are advised to exercise caution and drive at reduced speeds when encountering slippery road conditions," the warning says.

"Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”