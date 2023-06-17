Police arrest male suspect after knife incident in North Vancouver

Photo: . More than 10 police vehicles responded to the incident on the 100 block of 15th Street West in North Vancouver Saturday morning. | Courtesy of Matt Blair

A man will face multiple charges after he broke into a building and waved a knife at a security guard, police say.

Just before 6 a.m. Saturday morning, North Vancouver RCMP received a call of a break and enter in progress on the 100 block of 15th Street West.

It’s alleged that a man waved a knife at a security guard inside the building, said Const. Mansoor Sahak.

Then, the man fled the building on foot, but police tracked him down into an area where it was unsafe for officers to enter, Sahak said, so the emergency response team was called in and the man was safely taken into custody.

“There’s no indication this was targeted,” Sahak said, adding that it’s too early to tell if mental health was a factor.

Sahak said the suspect will face multiple charges, including weapons charges.

Police believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing risk to the public, he said.

[email protected]



twitter.com/nick_laba