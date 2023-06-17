BC Gov begins Farmers' Market Nutrition Coupon Program

Photo: Penticton Farmers Market File photo

The province is working to continue to improve access to healthy and locally produced foods once again with the Farmers' Market Nutrition Coupon Program.

"Our government is proud to support the Farmers' Market Nutrition Coupon Program, which helps lower-income people and families, including seniors, access fresh and nutritious foods from local farmers' markets," Adrian Dix, Minister of Health said in a press release.

"The program not only improves nutrition and prevents chronic disease, but also strengthens community connections and reduces social isolation. We will continue to invest in initiatives like this to promote healthy communities throughout the province."

According to the province, the program reached 4,091 seniors in 2022, up from 1,982 in 2021, and 10,152 households benefited last year, an increase from 6,684 households in 2021.

The BC Farmers' Market Nutrition Coupon Program was started as an initiative for a healthy-eating program that supports farmers' markets and strengthens food security throughout British Columbia.

The province said it has been successful in providing many benefits to people in B.C., especially seniors.

"All people in B.C. deserve to have access to fresh, nutritious food, and farmers' markets are a great place to find them," Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food said. "This program is helping feed more people and bring more visitors to markets, which supports local farmers, enriches communities and supports our province's food security."

As a component of the $12 million allocated for year-end funding in 2021-22, $3 million is dedicated to facilitating a gradual rise in the program's senior participation over a span of three years, spread through $1 million annually.

Currently in its second year of funding, the program has reached its maximum capacity.

Families, seniors and pregnant people can access the Farmers' Market Nutrition Coupon program by contacting community partner agencies, which can be found online here.

For more information about the BC Farmers' Market Nutrition Coupon Program or to locate a farmers' market in your community, visit: www.bcfarmersmarket.org