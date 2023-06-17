SPCA staff care for animals behind fire evacuation lines at B.C.'s largest wildfire

Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA staff has been helping to look for and care for animals sheltering in place behind fire evacuation lines in Tumbler Ridge as an uncontrolled wildfire continues to burn near the community.

The organization said while it appears that many people were able to get their animals out safely when they evacuated, they have responded to all requests to look for pets who had to be left behind and ensured that farm and companion animals who were still in the community were safe and being fed and watered.

“Our hearts go out to the residents of Tumbler Ridge,” Alex Schare, BC SPCA regional manager (North Region), animal protection said in a news release.

The BC SPCA staff have brought feed for farm animals and made sure they had access to water.

“With owner’s permission, one of our animal protection officers has also been going into homes to feed and check on pets who couldn’t be evacuated, including aquarium fish,” Schare added.

“I think we have brought food for nearly every species imaginable in the six days since the evacuation order was put in place.”

BC SPCA senior director, provincial animal care services and head of the BC SPCA’s emergency response team, Tracy Westmoreland, said they are ready to support communities now and as the province heads into the hot, dry weather expected in July and August.

“Whether it is emergency boarding, pet food and supplies or responding to requests from people to care for their animals, we are ready to help in what has already been a busy wildfire season,” she added.

The SPCA added a heartfelt thank you to their staff, volunteers and to all their supporters who are partnering with them in emergency wildfire response.

For information and support for evacuees with pets call the BC SPCA Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722