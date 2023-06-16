'Where did it come from?': This black bear was spotted in a Vancouver tree

Photo: Photo via @greenschoolbus/Twitter. A black bear was spotted in a Vancouver tree.

A Vancouverite spotted an unlikely animal at the top of a tree in a residential area.

In a tweet shared around noon on Friday, June 16, a local person said a black bear was hanging out in a tree located near the Bosa Foods on Victoria Drive in Vancouver.

The individual shared a photo and a video of the uncommon sighting, noting that the bruin was "wandering around backyard gardens out back of the store."









Dan van der Ster tweeted that the bear was a "young male, around 150 lbs" and that animal control services were able to tranquilize it to relocate it.

Baby Black Bear was wandering around Victoria Drive this afternoon. Animal Control and Vancouver Police were able to corner it and tranquilize it. Where did it come from? Where’s it’s mom? ? #eastvan #eastvancouver #victoriadrive #babybear pic.twitter.com/EskPGqpEi9— Skrrt Beadle (@ScottBeadle23) June 16, 2023





There was a bear near Templeton Secondary this afternoon! A young male, around 150lbs, tranquilized to be relocated. #Vancouver #wildlife pic.twitter.com/CcITIofHg0— Dan van der Ster (@danvanderster) June 16, 2023





The BC Conservation Office confirmed that a black bear was tranquilized in the city on Friday afternoon.

V.I.A. has reached out to the city for additional comment.