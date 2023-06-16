Royal B.C. Museum CEO resigns after 16 months

Photo: . Royal B.C. Museum CEO Alicia DuBois, right, on a media tour of the museum?s third floor in February. ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST

The CEO of the Royal British Columbia Museum has resigned 16 months after taking on the job.

The museum announced Alicia Dubois’ resignation in a statement Friday afternoon. Its board of directors is now looking to appoint an interim CEO.

No reason was given for Dubois’ departure.

In the statement, the Royal B.C. Museum board expressed gratitude to Dubois for her efforts overseeing work on the museum’s new collections and research building, advancing “organizational cultural transformation,” and engaging with communities about the future of the museum.

Dubois was named the museum’s chief executive officer in February of last year, replacing then-acting CEO Dan Muzyka.

At the time, Carole James, a member of the museum’s board of directors, said the board was impressed with Dubois’ intercultural expertise and experience in “change management” within large, complex organizations.

Jack Lohman, Dubois’ predecessor at the museum, resigned in 2021 after a diversity and inclusion consultant deemed the institution a “dysfunctional and toxic workplace, ­characterized by a culture of fear and ­distrust” in a report.

Dubois was a trustee for the Royal Ontario Museum for three years and held senior executive positions across a number of prominent Canadian organizations, including national director of Indigenous financial services and compliance legal counsel for Scotia Bank, and vice-president of Indigenous markets for CIBC.

Prior to her appointment at the Royal B.C. Museum, she served as the chief executive for the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation in Calgary.

[email protected]