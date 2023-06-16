Aldesta Hotels and Resorts acquires 1200 acre Fairmont Hot Springs Resort near Invermere

Photo: Fairmont Hot Springs Resort The hot springs at the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort near Invermere.

Aldesta Hotels and Resorts has announced the acquisition of the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort in the Columbia Valley.

In December of 2022, the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort went up for sale, with more than 1,200 acres of land offered up for a ballpark price of $50 million. The sprawling resort also includes multiple golf courses, a ski hill and two terrain parks.

The resort is near Invermere and Radium Hot Springs.

Aldesta said in a news release that there will be no interruption in service with this acquisition and hope to hold up the longstanding resort’s legacy.

“We are thrilled to add the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort to our portfolio of exceptional properties,” Stuart Hammond, vice-president of hotel operations for Aldesta Hotels and Resorts, said in a news release.

“This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy to acquire and operate properties that offer guests unforgettable experiences in some of the world’s most spectacular destinations.”

Aldesta owns several other luxury resorts such as Harrison Hot Springs Resort and Poets Cove Resort on Pender Island.