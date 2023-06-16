Victoria couple say they plan to share lotto winnings with family

Photo: BCLC

Lahsen Rezrazi and Debbie Ramsay are in for a memorable wedding anniversary as they struck gold, winning $35 million in the recent Lotto Max draw held on June 6, 2023. The couple's winning ticket matched all seven numbers required, making them eligible to split the $70 million jackpot with a lucky ticket holder from Ontario.

“On the way to pick up Debbie from work, I stopped by a Save-On-Foods to get milk and cream,” recalled Rezrazi. “Then I thought I would check my lottery tickets. I won $10, a free play, and the last ticket I scanned said $35 million!”

Overwhelmed with excitement, Rezrazi called his wife to share the good news. “I thought something bad had happened,” recalled Ramsay. “It took everything in me not to scream, and I even went back to the store [where the winning ticket was purchased] to scan the ticket! I also downloaded [BCLC’s Lotto App!] to check as well!”

BCLC awarded the life-changing prize Friday during a celebration in BCLC’s Vancouver office.

Thanks to the win, Rezrazi and Ramsay plan to purchase a house by the ocean and a Mercedes camper van to take an epic road trip across Canada, with several stops along the way to see family.

“We’re going to go surprise relatives at the door to give them money,” said Ramsay. “Helping family is the biggest thing for us, and we can’t wait to see their faces!”

The Victoria couple purchased the winning ticket at Quality Foods in View Royal.