Kittens, cat trapped in rope rescued from Richmond industrial site

A cat walking around in a rope and a kitten attacked by a raccoon were among the animals recently rescued from an industrial area on Richmond’s Shell Road.

Brooke spent around a year with a rope wrapped around her head and shoulder until she was finally rescued recently. She was lucky to have no permanent nerve damage since the rope had cut into her flesh and left a long gash.

It is suspected Brooke was tied to a fixture by a human but escaped.

A kitten, named Ensalada, also lived in the same area as Brooke and was also trapped and rescued after video footage showed it being chased by a raccoon.

The rescues were part of the Richmond-based Regional Animal Protection Society’s (RAPS) ongoing operation to save a “poorly managed colony” of cats in the area.

“Poorly managed” meant people were feeding the cats but not providing healthcare and safe housing, explained Valerie Wilson, RAPS Cat Sanctuary assistant manager.

“There has clearly been breeding – but the population is not growing. That means the animals are likely being killed.”

Raccoons, and other predators, vehicles and diseases were some of the threats facing the colony, and one of the cats in the area had a leg wound suggesting a raccoon attack.

RAPS has managed to rescue five adult cats and three kittens from the area so far, but is still working on saving at least five more.

“The only safe situation is for all these cats to be trapped, spayed or neutered and cared for at the RAPS Cat Sanctuary, where they will receive all the care and attention they need,” said Wilson.

She added some community members in the area had “deliberately” interfered with the trapping process because they believed the cats were fine as they were, while others are cooperating with the rescue operations.

“Cats and kittens in these situations are never OK,” said Wilson.

“Their life expectancy is short and their quality of life is negligible. They must be rescued and given the protection, veterinary care and safe housing they need.”

Cats rescued from the area are being treated at RAPS Animal Hospital. They will then either get adopted or move into the RAPS Cat Sanctuary.

If you would like to donate to help the cats, go to https://give-can.keela.co/embed/TRusnCRGPs2Jtx6Zx.