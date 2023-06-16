Emergency crews responding to charter bus crash north of Prince George

Photo: . Seven ground ambulances have been dispatched from Prince George and Mackenzie to a charter bus crash on Firth Lake Forest Service Road Friday morning.

Emergency response crews from Prince George and Mackenzie are responding to a charter bus crash north of Prince George on Friday morning.

The crash occurred on Firth Lake Forest Service Road, near Hambone Road, located off of Highway 97 between Bear Lake and McLeod Lake. Initial reports indicate there were 30 people aboard the bus at the time, a statement issued by Prince George RCMP said.

“Prince George RCMP and Northern Health are currently working to get Northern Health Connections bus to the location to assist with transport of the wounded passengers,” Prince George RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in a statement released Friday morning. “Efforts to reach the location have been made increasingly difficult with the early morning rain and the current road conditions, in addition to the distance from Prince George to the incident location.”

As of Friday at 11:15 a.m. the extent of injuries among those on board the bus was unknown, however no serious injuries were reported.

Seven ground ambulances from Prince George and Mackenzie, along with three BCEHS support units and multiple frontline police officers have been dispatched to the scene.

“University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George has declared a Code Orange to support the response to the incident, and Northern Health is asking that area residents avoid the UHNBC emergency department for all but life-threatening emergency needs at this time,” the statement issued Friday morning said.

This story will be updated when more information is available.