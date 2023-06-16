Weapons, drugs seized from downtown Prince George encampment

Photo: Prince George RCMP handout photo. Prince George RCMP seized a variety of weapons and drugs while executing a search warrant at Millennium Park in downtown Prince George on Thursday.

Prince George RCMP seized a variety of weapons, drugs and drug-deal paraphernalia from the encampment in Millennium Park on Thursday.

Officers from the RCMP Downtown Safety Unit, supported by frontline officers and members of the Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at the encampment, located at the corner of First Avenue and George Street, just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

“Investigators have noted a sharp increase in the amount of illicit drug use and drug trafficking in Prince George in recent months,” Prince George RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said. “In response to this, our specialized units are making concerted efforts to target those engaged in the trafficking of illicit substances, as the violence associated with drug trafficking puts our community at risk.”

Police seized machetes, knives and other weapons, fentanyl, several types of prescription drugs, and drug-deal paraphernalia including scales from the encampment.

Five people were arrested during the execution of the warrant, and were released pending the results of the full investigation. All five were known to police, the RCMP statement said.

The investigation is ongoing.