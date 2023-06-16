Richmond trail tragedy sparks family to urge people to get first aid training

Photo: Glacier Media

A Richmond family is urging people to learn first aid and help someone in distress – after a runner collapsed and died on the West Dyke Trail.

Kris Hori was walking along the dike, near Terra Nova, last Wednesday afternoon when he spotted a male runner falling backwards just ahead of him.

When he reached the man, Kris realized the runner was in some kind of medical emergency but, given that he had no first aid training, he called for other people on the dike to help.

To his amazement, up to six people simply walked around him, prompting him to dash to a nearby road to find help.

That’s when a driver, who had a first aid kit, finally stopped and rushed back with Kris to the scene of the stricken jogger, who he estimated was in his 50s and looked physically fit.

The pair, with the assistance of the 9-1-1 dispatcher, tried their best to keep the man alive until the paramedics arrived about 10 minutes or so later.

“The paramedics couldn’t save the man,” said Kris’ mom, Kathy, who was speaking on behalf of her son, who she said was still too upset to talk about the incident.

“He didn’t think he was much help, but he absolutely was, as well as the first aider.

“The paramedics think he fainted backwards and was bleeding from the back of his head.”

First aid vow after traumatizing experience

Kathy said she was at home in Terra Nova when a very upset Kris burst through the door later that afternoon.

“His eyes were wide and watering. He told me what happened. He was very upset and shaking,” explained Kathy.

“He was frustrated that he couldn’t really help and didn’t know what to do. I told him he did all that he knew. The best thing he could have done was find someone who could help. He did that.

“He said there was about six people that walked around him. He said there was a couple who stood there, commenting that they believed the man was dead.

“He was angry that no one stopped to help, apart from the driver.”

When still reliving the agony, Kris, added his mom, vowed to take a first aid course as soon as possible.

“Our family of five all have first aid, apart from Kris. I’m a flight attendant, so I take one every year,” said Kathy.

“He felt helpless. Our message is, please help if you see someone in distress and go and take a first aid course. You might save someone’s life.”