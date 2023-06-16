Driver facing impaired charges after vehicle loses wheel and catches fire

Photo: Saanich Police

A driver is being investigated for impaired driving after his vehicle hit a curb, lost a wheel and caught fire in Saanich Wednesday night.

Saanich police said the incident on Cook Street near Quadra Street about 8:15 p.m. followed several witness reports of erratic driving. The driver carried on to Douglas Street at Saanich Road and only stopped after his car lost its right front tire and caught fire, police said.

Const. Markus Anastasiades said the driver failed a roadside sobriety test.

He was taken to the hospital and later transferred to Saanich police for a drug evaluation test, which he refused to take.

The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition, and faces criminal charges for refusing to comply with the drug test, police said. He is set to appear in court in August.

It’s the latest in a string of impaired driving incidents in Saanich in the past week.

Impaired is a top traffic-enforcement priority as it remains the single most important factor in serious road crashes, Anastasiades said.

“We would like to thank everyone that continues to call 911 to report possible impaired drivers, as your effort helps us work collectively towards safer roads in B.C.”