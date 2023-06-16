Fire destroys Victoria restaurant early Friday

Photo: Glacier Media

An early-morning fire has razed a family restaurant at Burnside and Douglas in Victoria.

Victoria Fire received a report of a fire at Ricky’s All Day Grill at 3 a.m. and once on scene, found the building consumed by fire.

The fire was especially hard to extinguish due to metal cladding around wooden structures on the roof of the building. Hot spots remain.

Traffic on Douglas Street was closed off between Burnside and Finlayson roads. Northbound traffic on Douglas opened just after 8 a.m. but southbound remained closed.

The cause has not been determined. Fire investigators have been called in. An estimate of the damage has yet to be determined.

Crews continue to survey the still-smoking building and are expected to be on the scene for the rest of the morning.