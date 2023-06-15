BC Hydro set to start first hunt in 15 years for new electricity sources

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby speaks in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, June 9, 2023. The corporation in charge of generating and delivering electricity in British Columbia says the province is going to need enough new power to run 270,000 homes starting as early as 2028. Eby says the latest forecast calling for an additional 3,000 gigawatt hours per year of renewable energy is three years earlier than previously estimated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Crown utility in charge of generating and delivering electricity in British Columbia says the province is going to need enough new power to run 270,000 homes starting as early as 2028.

The forecast from BC Hydro comes as the company plans its first call in 15 years to find new large sources of electricity starting next spring.

Premier David Eby says the forecast that calls for the additional 3,000 gigawatt hours per year of renewable energy is three years earlier than previously estimated.

He says the hunt for independent power producers to sell electricity to BC Hydro will be a competitive process and less expensive than previous programs.

The province is also promising $140 million to support Indigenous-led power projects, and Energy Minister Josie Osborne says the B.C. Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative will support smaller projects that may otherwise not be competitive due to their size.

BC Hydro is promising to acquire only 100-per-cent clean, renewable electricity, including wind and solar.