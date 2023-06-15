Four found dead in Prince Rupert, B.C., home; police say deaths considered homicide

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of a Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. Four people have been found dead in a home in British Columbia's northwest in what police is calling a homicide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

There's a large police presence at a home in the northwest British Columbia city of Prince Rupert where four people were found dead.

A neighbour, who didn't want to disclose her name, says officers appear to be gathering evidence inside and outside the house and a police investigation tent has been set up in the front yard.

She says she did not know the people whose bodies were found inside the home.

Prince Rupert RCMP say a homicide investigation is underway after officers responded to a call Tuesday evening to the 100 block of Silversides Drive.

Police say they do not believe there were outstanding suspects in the case, and there should be no further risk to the public.

Prince Rupert Mayor Herb Pond and North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice say residents in the city of about 12,000 people are in shock over the deaths.