One dead, another injured in Hwy 97 crash in Quesnel

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police say a man is dead and a woman injured after a crash on Highway 97 in Quesnel.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. Wednesday near Lansdowne Road.

Police say the fatal collision involved a commercial Ford F-150 pickup truck and a Dodge Ram pickup truck that had been hauling a trailer.

The occupants of the Ford pickup were uninjured. The cause of the incident is still under investigation, but it appears at this time that a mechanical failure may have contributed to the collision.

Highway 97 was closed with alternating traffic for some time and re-opened at approximately 9:40 p.m.