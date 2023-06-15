Here's why the B.C. government has removed letters from its online logo

Photo: Government of B.C.. A few letters are missing from the online B.C. government logo.

If you've been online recently, you may have noticed the provincial government's logo has a couple of gaps in it.

The logo, which simply says "British Columbia" normally, has dropped a few letters and reads "Bitih Clumia" or "Bitih Clubia."

So why are the R, S, O and B/M missing?

Some folks online have speculated it had something to do with Pat Sajak announcing his upcoming retirement; the famed Wheel of Fortune host has spent years dealing with missing letters, and so it seemed to line up. Others wondered if the missing letters were a message of some sort.

However, the answer is much simpler (and the Sajak situation is just a wild coincidence).

"The B.C. logo has been altered to encourage people to participate in the BC Demographic Survey," writes a Ministry of Citizens' Services spokesperson in an email. "The altered B.C. logo shows how gaps in services can be filled by participating in the survey."

The survey isn't a census, but it is being used to collect information about the people who live in British Columbia.

"The BC Demographic Survey is our next step in confronting systemic biases and advancing racial equity in B.C," says Lisa Beare, the ministry's minister, in a press release.

The altered logo caught the eye of many online, who've taken the time to comment about it on platforms like Twitter and Facebook. The government is using that as an impetus to engage with people directly through social media as well.

Hi Brendan! The BC logo was altered to encourage people to participate in the BC Demographic Survey. The altered BC logo shows how gaps in services can be filled by participating in the survey.— BC Government News (@BCGovNews) June 15, 2023



