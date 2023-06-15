Mouse droppings found in food at Prince George restaurant

Photo: Glacier Media

A Northern Health restaurant inspector found mouse droppings inside a bucket of bread crumbs at a Prince George restaurant.

The June 8 inspection at Karim Indian Cuisine was one of three follow-up inspections between May 26 and June 8, after a routine inspection on May 18 found multiple critical health violations, according to reports published online by Northern Health.

Northern Health has issued the restaurant a high hazard rating.

“Mouse droppings observed inside of bucket containing bread crumbs. Mouse droppings can contain pathogenic bacteria that may result in foodborne illness if consumed,” the June 8 inspection report says. “Mouse droppings observed from previous inspections have still not been removed. Flies are still present inside of the kitchen area, fly traps have not been placed.”

The breadcrumbs were also stored in a laundry detergent bucket, the report says, which is not food-grade material and can contaminate the food. The breadcrumbs were thrown away during the inspection.

The restaurant was ordered to deal with its pest problem during the May 26 inspection, after mouse droppings were found in the dry storage area.

“Significant buildup of mouse droppings observed under shelving in dry storage area (beside and under bin for coconut powder) as well as under the cookware storage shelf opposite the cooking line. These areas represent contamination hazards for food as well as food contact surfaces and should be monitored closely for pest activity,” the May 26 inspection report says. “Green mouse droppings also spotted behind unused hot holding unit near front service area.”

The May 26 inspection also found two trays of cooked chicken stored at room temperature for two hours, unpackaged fish being thawed in a sink full of “stagnant water,” improper food storage methods being used and a general lack of cleanliness.

“General sanitation of facility, including food contact surfaces such as the ice machine, prep tables, fridge handles is in need of improvement. Walls and flooring near food contact surfaces are splattered with grease and build up of food debris as well,” the report says. “Neither staff on site were able to describe an accurate method to prepare sanitizer for cleaning of food contact surfaces. No sanitizer solution was available for testing.”

A May 30 follow-up inspection noted the continued presence of mouse droppings

“Fewer mouse droppings observed since previous inspection in one area (near ice machine), however, dry storage area still needs to be cleaned and disinfected from mouse droppings,” the report says. “Significant amount of fly activity also seen in main kitchen area.”

The May 30 report flagged the continued lack of general cleanliness, and sauces being cooled improperly in five-gallon buckets.

“This is not an acceptable method of cooling as this allows for hazardous growth of bacteria that may contribute to foodborne illness,” the report says. “Large bowl of marinated raw chicken, large dish of cooked spinach was held at room temperature for over one hour over the course of the inspection.”

The June 8 inspection also noted the dishwasher wasn’t getting hot enough to properly sanitize cooking utensils, food was being improperly stored without lids and a chest freezer had insulation falling out and was in poor repair.

“Heavy items such as trays with food are being used to maintain seal on the freezer,” the report says.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Karim Indian Cuisine should not be mistaken for the similarly-named Karim Indo Chinese Restaurant, which had a low rating in last inspection.