Speeder prohibited from driving for six years after fleeing police

A man who went as fast as 180 km/h in a bid to evade police has been prohibited from driving for six years.

Corey Todd Siebolts, born 1987, was also sentenced to 628 days in jail for the April 15, 2021 incident on Highway 97 south of Quesnel.

At the time, RCMP said it began at 5:17 p.m. when an officer spotted a Mercedes near Edwards Road heading north at 145 km/h. It accelerated to 180 km/h in response to hailing from RCMP.

"As the Mercedes entered Quesnel city limits, a second police vehicle attempted to stop the car but it again failed to stop and drove into oncoming lanes in a construction zone on Highway 97," RCMP said. "Witnesses reported the driver continued to drive dangerously down Dragon Lake Hill, swerving in and out of traffic at high rates of speed."

Police laid two spike belts on the north side of the Quesnel River Bridge. But tires flattened, the driver kept going and hit two civilian vehicles, then lodged the car between a dump truck and another truck, then reversed and rammed a police vehicle.

RCMP used a Taser and pepper spray in the course of apprehending the driver.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a large quantity of drugs and a loaded handgun. Charges related to that aspect were stayed in July 2022 due to Charter reasons, court records show.

Siebolts was issued the terms on Tuesday in Quesnel Provincial Court on a count of dangerous driving under the Criminal Code.

A 30-year-old woman was also arrested at the scene but later released.