Lytton to lift state of emergency nearly two years after fire destroyed the community

Photo: The Canadian Press

Nearly two years after a wildfire devastated the community, the Village of Lytton is finally ready to lift the state of local emergency (SOLE).

Village councillors voted last night to bring the latest chapter to a close, as of Monday, June 19. An evacuation order will also be lifted at the same time.

“This is such a great milestone,” said councillor Jennifer Thoss and she and her colleagues voted unanimously to end the SOLE. The decision follows a meeting with Emergency Management and Climate Readiness BC.

Removing the SOLE declaration will allow people to fully access their properties to make plans to rebuild, where feasible.

The state of local emergency was first put in place in the days following the fire that consumed most of the building in the village on June 30, 2021. It was required to safety, protection of property and to allow remediation works to be undertaken.

The village used it to have continued access to private properties to expedite work that needed to be completed to help the community rebuild. The remaining work can now be completed using other tools, such as a bylaw, cooperative arrangement or area-specific SOLE that would allow the municipality to access private property.