Two injured in stabbing and shooting at Nanaimo homeless camp

Two people were taken to hospital after a shooting and stabbing at a Nanaimo homeless encampment Wednesday afternoon.

At 3:30 p.m., police received reports of shots being fired at a large homeless camp, said Nanaimo Const. Gary O’Brien.

The camp is the same location where a man was shot in March while attempting to retrieve stolen property.

A woman was shot, receiving non-life-threatening injuries, and taken to hospital, he said.

Another person was stabbed and also taken to hospital. O’Brien did not have information about that person’s condition.

An adult male has been detained and a firearm was seized, O’Brien said.

All three people were associated with the encampment, he said.

“We have lots of members on scene. It’s a very ongoing situation,” O’Brien said. “But we do not believe there is any further risk to the public and the situation is well in hand.”

There could be further charges and further victims, he said.

Asked if the camp was being disbanded, O’Brien said it was too early to say.

Clint Smith, the Nanaimo resident who was shot in March at that same place, said his first reaction to Wednesday’s shooting was “shock, anger.”

He lost 20 per cent of his colon after being shot. Smith and some of his friends had gone to the encampment looking for items stolen from his auto repair business.

Nanaimo has changed, Smith said, saying: “You literally can’t exist in this town without locking everything up and looking over your shoulder every step of the way.”

Citizens have been rallying in the past several months, calling for their community to become safer.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said it was “no surprise, sadly” to hear of the violence.

“It will not get better until senior governments deal seriously and effectively with the significant mental health, addiction, brain injury and trauma issues that characterize far too many people who are unhoused and living lives of utter misery,” he said.

It is dangerous for bylaw officers, community safety officers or police to go to the encampment area given that is not easily accessible, Krog said.

“It has become a bit of a hideout and a refuge for people who have no other place to live.”