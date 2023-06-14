More than 100 firefighters continue to battle Cameron Bluffs wildfire

Photo: . Cameron Bluffs wildfire. VIA MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION

The Cameron Bluffs wildfire, east of Port Alberni, has decreased over the past few days and is not expected to spread, the B.C. Wildfire Service said Wednesday.

“It’s still burning. It’s not completely under control but we’re not seeing any significant activity that could lead to it spreading significantly and aggressively,” said information officer Shaelee Stearnes.

A more accurate mapping of the wildfire shows it is now an estimated 226 hectares in size, down from 250 hectares a few days ago.

Despite a rise in temperature throughout the day Monday, the fire did not increase in activity or size, said Stearnes.

Three helicopters and 104 firefighters are battling the wildfire, which is now a smouldering ground fire.

“You can see a little bit of smoke coming off the fire, but the active fire is within some of the larger trees. One of the reasons those trees might be felled is because the fire will burn up through the root system and into the core of the tree and cause them to become a hazard,” said Stearnes.

Fire crews are continuing to cut down danger trees along the Highway 4 corridor. They are also reinforcing control lines and mopping up around the fire.

The highway, which connects Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet with the rest of Vancouver Island, was closed as a result of debris dropping on the road from the wildfire and isn’t expected to reopen to single-lane, alternating traffic until the weekend of June 24, with full reopening not anticipated until mid-July.

A 90-kilometre gravel detour route from Lake Cowichan to Port Alberni is being used to bring in food, fuel and other vital supplies. Four commercial vehicle convoys carrying essential goods and services are making the trip each day.

On Wednesday morning, a convoy of eight fuel trucks made the trip from Lake Cowichan to Port Alberni, said Janelle Staite, deputy director for the Ministry of Transportation’s south coast region.

The ministry has vehicles on the ground from its maintenance contractor and has been given the OK by the B.C. Wildfire Service to start some cleanup below the fire slope, she said.

Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Port Alberni Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash about 32 kilometres south of Port Alberni on Bamfield Road.

Port Alberni deputy fire chief Wes Patterson said it was a head-on collision but no extrication was required for occupants of either vehicle.

— With files from Michael J. Lo