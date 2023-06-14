Abbotsford man guilty in North Vancouver trail groping

Photo: North Vancouver RCMP North Vancouver RCMP released this suspect image in March 2022 following a sexual assault on a North Vancouver trail.

An Abbotsford man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman on a North Vancouver trail.

The victim called 911 on Feb. 14, 2022 after a man approached her from behind and groped her while she was crossing the footbridge exiting the Varley Loop Trail near Rice Lake Road in Lynn Valley. The suspect fled before he could be arrested but the victim captured the man’s face on video with her phone, which North Vancouver RCMP released in hopes of getting tips from the public on the man’s ID.

Police arrested Jairus-Paul Covacha Sacramento in Abbotsford a month later and he was charged with one count of sexual assault.

After trial dates in North Vancouver on June 8 and 9, Sacramento was found guilty in North Vancouver Provincial Court last week.

“This was a traumatizing incident for the victim, and impacted the community’s sense of safety” said Const. Mansoor Sahak, North Vancouver RCMP, North Vancouver RCMP spokesman. “We are grateful to the public for helping bring this case to a resolution, and reaffirm our commitment to keep this community safe from those who seek to victimize others.”

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault is urged to contact the North Vancouver RCMP’s Special Victims Unit.

Court records show Sacramento is due back in court in September for a sentencing hearing.