B.C. government launches survey to address systemic racism

Photo: Provincial politicians and cultural leaders were among those launching a survey hoping to tackle systemic racism in B.C.

The provincial government today announced the launch of the BC Demographic Survey - aimed at helping identify and eliminate systemic racism in government programs.

Richmond MLA Henry Yao, citizens’ services minister Lisa Beare, attorney general Niki Sharma and representatives from the Anti-Racism Data Committee made the announcement at Chinatown Storytelling Centre in Vancouver, where they encouraged every resident in the province to participate before the deadline on Sept. 29.

“It’s unfortunate that racism is embedded in our society,” said Yao.

“We are working through by first collecting data, understanding the challenges and how we can improve…and as government how we can address our gaps and barriers in our services to ensure all British Columbians are welcomed, supported appropriately in an equitable manner.”

June Francis, chair of Anti-Racism Data Committee, said it is urgent that all community members fill out the survey to provide the information the government needs to offer equitable services to all communities.

“If you can do one thing this summer, it is to fill out the BC demographic survey,” said Francis.

“We’ve heard for some time that government lacks the data it needs in order to provide equitable services for all our communities…your part is to fill out the survey, whether you’re an individual community, up and down the coast in the Interior, in an urban centre, at summer festivals…”

Beare said the survey is for all people regardless of race or ethnicity and background – voices from those who are not necessarily victims of systemic racism is also crucial.

“If you’re someone who looks like me, a middle-aged white woman, we need to know what my access level is to services, and if it’s different than someone else, and if I’m receiving different services than other people, we need to fix that,” she said.

To fill out the BC Demographic Survey, visit: www.antiracism.gov.bc.ca/bcdemographicsurvey. Those needing assistance to fill out the survey can call toll-free at 833-376-2452 Monday to Friday 9a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. PST (excluding holidays).