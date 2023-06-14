Homicide investigation launched after four people found dead in Prince Rupert home

Photo: Castanet

A homicide investigation is underway into the deaths of four people in Prince Rupert.

At 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the Prince Rupert RCMP responded to a report of four bodies found at a home in the 100 block of Silversides Drive.

While the investigation is in the early stages, police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects and no further risk to the public.

"We are currently working alongside Major Crimes to conduct a thorough investigation," media relations Const. Brody Hemrich said. "No names of the individuals will be released at this time."

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the deaths to call the detachment at 250-624-2136, or to make a report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).