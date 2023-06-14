Convicted sex offender among drivers caught in Richmond illegal ride-hailing sting

Photo: . Transit Police and the CVSE caught several unlicensed drivers in a recent illegal ride-hailing crackdown. Transit Police photo

A convicted sex offender was among several drivers caught in a recent illegal ride-hailing crack-down near Bridgeport Station in Richmond.

The operation, jointly held by Transit Police and the provincial Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch, led police to drivers with more skeletons in their closets.

Of the drivers who were not licensed to operate ride-hailing vehicles, one did not have a valid driver’s license, one had “dangerous tires” on their vehicle and one was a convicted sex offender.

Ride-hailing drivers in B.C. are required to have Class 4 licenses and undergo a vulnerable persons-criminal record check. Illegal ride-hailing companies may also not have adequate insurance to cover accidents.

In an interview with the Richmond News last year, city spokesperson Clay Adams said the city is limited in its means to catch illegal ride-hailing because it can only give fines for not having a business licence. Law enforcement has also been conducting intermittent joint operations to catch unlicensed operators.

The Richmond News has reached out to Transit Police for more information.