Northern B.C. wildfire nudges key northern highway, Island route still cut by flames

A key highway that connects Yukon and northern British Columbia to the rest of the province is threatened by the massive Donnie Creek wildfire as the blaze chews through woodlands south of Fort Nelson.

The Peace River Regional District posted an evacuation alert Tuesday for a section of the Alaska Highway as out-of-control flames creep within two kilometres.

If the 4,875-square-kilometre blaze cuts the highway, residents north of Fort Nelson could face a more than 1,700-kilometre detour via highways 37 and 16, if they need to travel south by main roads.

Parts of B.C. will see rain and cooler temperatures over the coming days, but it will not take long for the landscape to dry out again given the effects of underlying drought, Forests Minister Bruce Ralston told a news conference on Wednesday.

He said 433 wildfires have scorched 7,620 square kilometres of land since April, mostly in the northeast, eclipsing the 20-year average for area burned.

Little rain from recent storms reached the Donnie Creek blaze Tuesday, but downpours around Dawson Creek calmed the nearly 200-square-kilometre Kiskatinaw wildfire that's burning out of control within a few kilometres of the community of Tumbler Ridge, which was evacuated six days ago.

More than 2,750 people are currently under evacuation orders in Tumbler Ridge, the Peace River Regional District and the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, Minister of Emergency Management Bowinn Masaid Wednesday.

Ma encouraged all B.C. residents to register with the province's Emergency Support Services program, saying evacuees who are registered will be processed more quickly at reception centres and be able to get help right away.

The BC Wildfire Service reports more than 80 active wildfires across the province, with several dozen ranked as burning out of control.

Cliff Chapman, operations director for the service, said the province has enough capacity to manage the situation, although they've notified the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre that help might be needed over the coming weeks.

An incident management team could arrive from the United States as soon as this weekend to provide some rest for one of six B.C.-based teams, he said.

Chapman welcomed scatterings of rain in the forecast, but said sustained rainfall for seven to 10 days would be needed to dampen the fire risk across B.C.

"Coming out of the winter with drought, breaking temperature records in late April, early May, doing it again in June ... we're in a tricky spot," he said.

"We are still in conditions where it's not going to take very much warming to turn us back into being very prone to ignition and very prone to fire spread."

The wildfire that forced the closure of the main highway connecting communities on the west side of Vancouver Island is now classified as "being held," meaning it's not likely to spread beyond the predetermined boundaries under current conditions.

Crews are establishing control lines around the roughly two-square-kilometre blaze that sent debris tumbling onto the highway east of Port Alberni, the service said.

Safety concerns along Highway 4, which links Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet with the rest of the region, will keep the route closed until at least June 24, officials said.

A lengthy and challenging detour is being used to allow people and supplies to reach the cut-off communities, but it's meant to be used only for essential travel.

Janelle Staite with theMinistry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the detour is working "very effectively," with convoys of trucks delivering supplies daily.

"We've been given the OK from (the) BC Wildfire Service to start some clean-up work below the fire slope, which is setting us on the trajectory to be able to reopen Highway 4 to single-lane alternating traffic by next weekend," she said.

Environment Canada has meanwhile posted air quality statements for northeastern B.C., in the Fort Nelson, Peace River and Prince George regions, advising that wildfire smoke will blanket those areas for at least the next day or two.

The Chief of the Doig River First Nation near Fort Nelson said the Donnie Creek fire has claimed a handful of trapline cabins and his members are working to protect others.

Chief Trevor Makadahay said Tuesday that his community is as ready as it can be to evacuate if winds push flames from the north.

Residents, especially elders, are staying indoors and using air purifiers to cope with the heavy smoke blanketing the area, he said.