Current forecast will help wildfire suppression in the short-term, but not long-term

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The West Kiskatinaw River wildfire (G70645) burns in the District of Tumbler Ridge, B.C. on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Cooler temperatures and some rain across the southern half of the province has been a blessing to firefighters on the front lines of B.C. wildfires.

But, BC Wildfire Service spokesman Cliff Chapman says the smattering of rain isn't enough to move the needle in terms of the province's long-term outlook for the summer of 2023.

"We have seen enough (rain) to give us a good opportunity to apply suppression tactics on our fires south of Fort St. John to continue to put guards around those fires," said Chapman during a media briefing Wednesday.

"From that standpoint rain is always going to be welcome.

"From a long-term hazard standpoint, we are still in conditions where it's not going to take very much warming to turn us back into being prone to ignition and prone to fire spread."

Champan, as he stated a week ago, says the province needs seven to 10 days of sustained rainfall through the end of June and into the critical months of July and August.

He says the province hasn't seen any sustained rainfall since we went snow free.

"We have seen dribs and drabs and some localized downpours, but coming out of the winter with drought, breaking temperature records in late April and early May and doing it again in June, we are in a very tricky spot."

Unfortunately, Chapman says some of the rain has also come with thunderstorms.

"We have four to seven days where we are going to see a mix of sun and cloud, we are going to see a mixture of rainfall each day, but it's going to be scattered.

"That will help, but it won't be enough to knock down the hazard as we go into July and August."

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston said people in the province will need to continue taking precautions and being prepared.

Unfortunately, he said, the rain that has been falling has not hit the area of the province where many of the largest wildfires are burning, the northeast part of B.C.