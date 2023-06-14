B.C. border agents find 6,300 kg of meth, including largest single seizure to date

Photo: The Canadian Press The Canada Border Services Agency says it has confiscated more than 6,300 kilograms of methamphetamine in British Columbia over the last six months, including the largest ever single seizure of the drug. A CBSA patch is seen on an officer in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Canada Border Services Agency says it has confiscated more than 6,300 kilograms of methamphetamine in British Columbia over the last six months, including the largest ever single seizure of the drug.

The agency says the drugs were found in four Metro Vancouver seizures in jugs labelled as canola oil and destined for export to Australia.

In December of last year, agents in Burnaby found 40 jugs containing just over 200 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, and a month later 180 containers with 2,900 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine were seized coming through the container examination facility in Delta.

The agency says in a statement that the January discovery was enough to fill 35 large suitcases and is its largest methamphetamine seizure to date.

In May, two other major seizures happened at the container examination facility, where more than 3,000 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine was discovered.

The agency says the seizures were a result of collaboration between officials in Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and the investigation has been referred to the RCMP.

Federal Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino said in the statement that safety and security is the government's top priority.

"I want to thank the CBSA, the RCMP and our Australian and New Zealand law enforcement partners for their excellent work in disrupting organized crime and protecting our communities from dangerous narcotics," he said.